Testata Giornalistica registrata al Tribunale di Modena aut. 20/2017
Testata Giornalistica reg Trib. MO aut. 20/2017
14 Febbraio 2022
Home > Ultime notizie > Rubriche > Glocal > Sarai un uomo figlio mio

Sarai un uomo figlio mio

di Andrea Lodi

SE (in inglese IF) è una poesia del poeta inglese Joseph Rudyard Kipling. Non la conoscevo. Me l’ha indicata un caro amico. Dice che ha a che vedere con gli strani tempi che stiamo vivendo. E’ composta nella forma di consigli che l’autore rivolge al proprio figlio John. Una serie di utili consigli che tutti noi dovremmo prendere in debita considerazione. Soprattutto in questo periodo di confusione e smarrimento.

SE

«Se riuscirai a mantenere la calma quando tutti intorno a te

la perdono, e te ne fanno una colpa.

Se riuscirai a avere fiducia in te quando tutti ne dubitano,

ma anche a tener conto del dubbio.

Se riuscirai ad aspettare senza stancarti di aspettare,

O essendo calunniato, non rispondere con la calunnia,

O essendo odiato a non lasciarti prendere dall’odio,

Senza tuttavia sembrare troppo buono, né parlare troppo da saggio;

Se riuscirai a sognare, senza fare del sogno il tuo padrone;

Se riuscirai a pensare, senza fare del pensiero il tuo scopo,

Se riuscirai a confrontarti con Trionfo e Rovina

E trattare allo stesso modo questi due impostori.

Se riuscirai a sopportare di sentire le verità che hai detto

distorta dai furfanti per ingannare gli sciocchi,

o a vedere le cose per cui hai dato la vita, distrutte,

e piegarti a ricostruirle con strumenti ormai logori.

Se riuscirai a fare un solo mucchio di tutte le tue fortune

e rischiarle in un colpo solo a testa e croce,

e perdere, e ricominciare di nuovo dal principio

senza mai far parola della tua perdita.

Se riuscirai a costringere cuore, nervi e tendini

a servire il tuo traguardo quando sono da tempo sfiniti,

E a tenere duro quando in te non resta altro

se non la Volontà che dice loro: “Tenete duro!”

Se riuscirai a parlare alla folla e a conservare la tua virtù,

O passeggiare con i Re, senza perdere il senso comune,

Se né i nemici né gli amici più cari potranno ferirti,

Se per te ogni persona conterà, ma nessuno troppo.

Se riuscirai a riempire l’inesorabile minuto

Con un istante del valore di sessanta secondi,

Tua sarà la Terra e tutto ciò che è in essa,

E — quel che più conta — sarai un Uomo, figlio mio!»

TESTO IN LINGUA ORIGINALE

If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you;

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting too:

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,

Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,

And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise;

If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;

If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim,

If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster

And treat those two impostors just the same:

If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,

Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,

And stoop and build ‘em up with worn-out tools;

If you can make one heap of all your winnings

And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,

And lose, and start again at your beginnings

And never breathe a word about your loss:

If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: “Hold on!”

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,

Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,

If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,

If all men count with you, but none too much:

If you can fill the unforgiving minute

With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,

Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,

And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!

Joseph Rudyard Kipling

Seguici su Facebook:
sulPanaro.net

da | 14 Feb 2022 | Glocal | 0 commenti

sulPanaro.net - Testata Giornalistica registrata al Tribunale di Modena aut. 20/2017

Articoli Correlati

NEXT NORMAL: una prossima normalità è possibile?
NEXT NORMAL: una prossima normalità è possibile?
[...]
Perché esiste il fenomeno dei no-vax?
Perché esiste il fenomeno dei no-vax?
Grazie ad un’attenta e pianificata campagna vaccinale il morbillo è praticamente sparito nei Paesi a capitalismo avanzato. Purtroppo ancor oggi esistono focolai di morbillo nei Paesi in via di sviluppo.[...]
C'è aria di ripresa nell'economia italiana
C'è aria di ripresa nell'economia italiana
L’Agenzia americana di rating Fitch conferma il rating a BBB con outlook stabile, con la previsione che nel 2021 la crescita del PIL si attesti attorno ad un 6,2%.[...]

Articoli Correlati

NEXT NORMAL: una prossima normalità è possibile?
NEXT NORMAL: una prossima normalità è possibile?
[...]
Perché esiste il fenomeno dei no-vax?
Perché esiste il fenomeno dei no-vax?
Grazie ad un’attenta e pianificata campagna vaccinale il morbillo è praticamente sparito nei Paesi a capitalismo avanzato. Purtroppo ancor oggi esistono focolai di morbillo nei Paesi in via di sviluppo.[...]
C'è aria di ripresa nell'economia italiana
C'è aria di ripresa nell'economia italiana
L’Agenzia americana di rating Fitch conferma il rating a BBB con outlook stabile, con la previsione che nel 2021 la crescita del PIL si attesti attorno ad un 6,2%.[...]
SulPanaro Expo

Rubriche

Glocal
Sarai un uomo figlio mio
Se riuscirai a riempire l’inesorabile minuto Con un istante del valore di sessanta secondi, Tua sarà la Terra e tutto ciò che è in essa, E quel che più conta sarai un Uomo, figlio mio!leggi tutto
Lorena Artioli: “Io mamma adottiva accogliente e vulcanica”
L'intervista a cura di Francesca Monari.leggi tutto
“E adesso un libro: rubrica di libri”. L’allegra vita delle quote rosa di Silvia Ziche
La rubrica di libri a cura di Francesca Monarileggi tutto
Donne e Scienza. Federica Bassi: “Insegno e amo i numeri perché guidano il mondo”
L’intervista a cura di Francesca Monarileggi tutto
Appunti di gusto, tutto quello che c'è da sapere della mortadella
La rubrica "Appunti di gusto", a cura di Francesca Monarileggi tutto
Glocal
NEXT NORMAL: una prossima normalità è possibile?
leggi tutto
“E adesso un libro: rubrica di libri”. Binari. Racconti di viaggi e di treni sulle ferrovie minori italiane di Fabio Bertino
La rubrica di libri a cura di Francesca Monari.leggi tutto
Consigli di salute
La cura e la prevenzione dei denti a Carnevale
A Carnevale, qualche dolcetto si può mangiare, ma non bisogna dimenticare la pulizia costante e quotidiana dei denti.leggi tutto
Appunti di gusto, tutto quello che c'è da sapere della birra
La rubrica "Appunti di gusto", a cura di Francesca Monarileggi tutto
Donne e Scienza. Ecco chi è Giovanna Zamboni, la professoressa controcorrente
L'intervista a cura di Francesca Monari.leggi tutto

Sul Panaro on air

  • An error occurred:

    The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota.

    I più letti

  • Most Read Posts

    • La buona notizia

    Sigma, sessant'anni e non sentirli
    Sigma è l'acronimo di “Società Italiana Gruppi Mercantili Associati” e fu fondata a Bologna nel 1962. Qui ha negozi a Bomporto, Camposanto, Mirandola, Cavezzo, Medolla[...]
    Due alunni del Morandi di Finale Emilia al Premio Nazionale Giacomo Leopardi
    Fabio Borghi e Andrea Rinaldi sono stati selezionati per partecipare alla prova regionale del premio[...]
    Cavezzo, installati erogatori di acqua pubblica nelle scuole, in biblioteca, in palestra e in Comune
    L’iniziativa vuole incentivare l'utilizzo dell'acqua pubblica e delle borracce[...]

    Curiosità

    Tale e quale show, il vincitore è Daniele Quartapelle
    Tale e quale show, il vincitore è Daniele Quartapelle
    Il cantante, famoso per la sua interpretazione di Renato Zero ha portato a casa la vittoria dello spettacolo di prima serata di Rai Uno, condotto da Carlo Conti.[...]
    Le "tariffe"(da capogiro) degli influencer. Ecco quanto guadagnano
    Le "tariffe"(da capogiro) degli influencer. Ecco quanto guadagnano
    A fare "due conti"è stata la prima indagine sul mercato degli influencer realizzata dall'agenzia di strategia digitale DeRev.[...]
    Finale Emilia, "Caro amico ti scrivo": un altro palloncino arriva a destinazione
    Finale Emilia, "Caro amico ti scrivo": un altro palloncino arriva a destinazione
    [...]
    Per il film su Enzo Ferrari le star di Hollywood Adam Driver e Penelope Cruz
    Per il film su Enzo Ferrari le star di Hollywood Adam Driver e Penelope Cruz
    Le riprese saranno effettuate tra Modena e Bologna[...]
    Controlli mirati su Tir e bus, alla campagna europea partecipa anche la Polizia di Mirandola
    Controlli mirati su Tir e bus, alla campagna europea partecipa anche la Polizia di Mirandola
    [...]
    Buon compleanno Vasco Rossi: compie 70 anni il rocker italiano più grande di sempre
    Buon compleanno Vasco Rossi: compie 70 anni il rocker italiano più grande di sempre
    Festeggia sui social scegliendo la sua "Vita spericolata"[...]
    Da Finale Emilia a Casa Sanremo: sul palco Mattia Giannino in arte Gisom
    Da Finale Emilia a Casa Sanremo: sul palco Mattia Giannino in arte Gisom
    Il rapper è stato selezionato per portare la sua musica in Riviera nei giorni del Festival. Dove non sono mancati - racconta - autotune e canzoni biascicate[...]
    Festival di Sanremo, vincono Mahmood e Blanco. Seconda Elisa, terzo Gianni Morandi
    Festival di Sanremo, vincono Mahmood e Blanco. Seconda Elisa, terzo Gianni Morandi
    Il brano "Brividi" è stato giudicato il più bello del festival. Premio della critica a Massimo Ranieri[...]
    Diciannovenne si tatua l'autografo di Mahmood e Blanco da Alle Tattoo a Soliera
    Diciannovenne si tatua l'autografo di Mahmood e Blanco da Alle Tattoo a Soliera
    La ragazza era andata mercoledì a Sanremo ed è riuscita ad avvicinare i cantanti portando a casa l'autografo di Mahmood e Blanco[...]
    I sonetti d'amore del Pico invadono Mirandola per San Valentino
    I sonetti d'amore del Pico invadono Mirandola per San Valentino
    Le frasi identificheranno un ideale percorso verso il busto di Giovanni Pico posto in Piazza Costituente.[...]